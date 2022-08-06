Barcelona are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are nearing the end of their move for the talented wing-back, with Barcelona said to be ‘really close’ with just final details needing to be ironed out.

Marcos Alonso is not part of Chelsea squad today as deal with Barcelona is really close – matter of final details then it will be completed in the next days. ?? #FCB Callum Hudson-Odoi also not in the squad today. #CFC pic.twitter.com/8F804g1ar5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

Talks to sign the Chelsea star have been rumbling throughout the summer, and it seems both parties have finally reached an agreement for the Spanish Veteran.

With the Blues having just signed Marc Cuccurella from Brighton and Hove Albion, it appears his replacement has already arrived.

Thomas Tuchel still has plenty of options at left-back, too, with Ben Chilwell, Emerson and newly signed Cucurella all capable of playing in the position.

The veteran has won five major trophies during his six-year career with the Blues, where he has played in over 200 games.

The 31-year-old Spaniard made 28 domestic appearances last season following the injury of teammate Chilwell, scoring four goals and assisting with 4.