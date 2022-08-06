Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester United.

The De Jong saga has been ongoing for months now, with his future at Barcelona still uncertain. The Dutch midfielder is unsurprisingly attracting interest from other clubs, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have issued De Jong an ultimatum, with Manchester United continuing to push to sign the 25-year-old.

Barcelona have demanded that a decision is made on his future soon, and confirmation is expected next week.

The Spanish giants are attempting to recover from a financial crisis, and are desperate to offload De Jong, who is their highest earner.

However, Barcelona would be willing to keep hold of De Jong this season, but the Dutch international must take a pay cut.

Manchester United are desperate for midfield recruits, after losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, and enduring a difficult season, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

De Jong has also previously worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, during his time at Ajax, so he knows what he’s capable of and that explains why they’re yet to give up on their pursuit.