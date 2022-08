Larne FC defender Kofi Balmer is on the verge of securing a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Balmer plays for Northern Irish club Larne, and at 21 years old has already made 100 senior appearances at various clubs.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace have agreed a fee to bring Balmer to the Premier League.

“I really like Kofi as a player. This will be a brilliant move for him,” said Stephen Craigan, a former Northern Ireland international, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.