Chelsea have submitted a £70m bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana who is “100% keen” on the move.

Chelsea have been targeting an extortionate amount of players during the current transfer window, specifically defenders.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, it’s no surprise to see Thomas Tuchel looking for defensive reinforcements.

One player they have been pursuing is Leicester City defender Fofana, but after having an initial bid rejected, Chelsea have now submitted a £70m proposal, with the player 100% keen on the move, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Chelsea have submitted a fresh proposal for Wesley Fofana on Friday in excess of £70m. Leicester have turned down the proposal, Rodgers also insists he's not for sale. ?? #CFC …but Chelsea are determined to try again for Fofana. The player would be 100% keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/u8ccvb9p4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

However, surprisingly, Leicester have turned down their fresh proposal, with Brendan Rodgers insisting Fofana is not for sale.

If a player is desperate to move to a Champions League club, and Leicester receive a significant offer for their player, it’s a surprise to see them turn down the offer.

However, Leicester are yet to bring in any new players so far this summer, so keeping hold of their current crop will be important, especially a player of the calibre of Fofana.