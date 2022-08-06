Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan from Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, the Eagles are willing to re-sign the Red Devil full-back after suggesting United are thought to be open-minded about the short-term future of the defender.

The 24-year-old right-back struggled to keep the number one spot last season, ahead of teammate Diogo Dalot and it isn’t expected to be any different during the 2022/23 campaign, with the trend looking likely to continue as the Red Devil boss, Erik ten Hag picks his team to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The out-of-favour England international excelled during his time with the eagles after he broke into the first team from the youth academy, displaying his extraordinary tackling ability that led to his nickname ‘the Spider’.

Although the right-backs tackling ability has impressed his bosses, especially in one-versus-one scenarios, his ability to get the ball forward has failed to reach the standard needed in today’s game.

Wan-Bissaka has two years remaining on his contract with the Red Devils with an option for a further 12 months.