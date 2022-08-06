David Moyes eyeing another goal-machine to add to West Ham’s attack

West Ham United are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz after completing a deal for Maxwel Cornet yesterday.

The Hammers completed the signing of the Burnley forward for £17.5m after the London club activated the release clause in the Ivory Coast star’s Clarets contract and the 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a further one-year option with the Irons, reports Sky Sports.

Cornet followed the earlier addition of Gianluca Scamacca in the window and the Italian is expected to lead the line for West Ham this season. However, Moyes wants to add more firepower to his attack and could add another goalscoring machine to his ranks.

According to a report from Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg, Moyes has his eye on Blackburn striker, Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Hammers have been persistently linked with a move to sign the Rovers hitman since January and it is possible that they make an official move for him soon.

The Chile international bagged 21 goals in 36 Championship games last season and like Cornet, the 23-year-old is a versatile player and can play anywhere across a front three.

With Scamacca up top, both Cornet and Brereton Diaz would provide Moyes with great options due to their versatility and the two players give the Hammers boss quality cover in an area the London club were short in last season.