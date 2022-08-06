Everton and Chelsea make approach for Barcelona star

Everton and Chelsea have made an approach to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

With Barcelona experiencing financial difficulty this summer, Depay could be one of the players they are forced to sell in the coming weeks. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have been brought to the club, so Depay could see his game time limited.

The Dutch attacker shouldn’t be short of interest if he is forced to leave the club, and with his contract expiring next summer, an interested party could be able to secure themselves a bargain.

According to SPORT (via Sport Witness), Chelsea, Tottenham, and Everton have all made an approach to sign Depay this summer.

Depay’s agents met with Barcelona this week, and agreed that he wouldn’t sign an extension on his current contract.

After losing Richarlison this summer, Everton are in need of an attacker capable of playing across the front line. However, Depay has expressed his desire to continue playing for a top club if he was to leave Barcelona.

This, of course, gives Chelsea and Tottenham an advantage, with both clubs participating in the Champions League next season.