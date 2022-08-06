Fulham are considering bringing former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian back to the Premier League.

Willian spent around eight years in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea, but returned to Brazil last year, joining Corinthians.

The Brazilian enjoyed a successful time in England, mainly for Chelsea, and he could be set to return to the Premier League this summer.

According to GOAL, Fulham are showing an interest in Willian, who has a release clause in his contract meaning if a European club comes in for him, he will be allowed to leave.

Willian has struggled upon his return to Brazil, scoring just one goal.

At 33 years old, signing Willian might not be the smartest move for Fulham. The Brazilian is likely to be on high wages, and was released from his contract at Arsenal due to underperforming.

His poor form continued when joining Corinthians, so it’s clear to see he isn’t the player he once was when at Chelsea.

However, Fulham will be desperately trying to secure Premier League survival going into the new season, so maybe bringing in a player with vast experience could help them.