Fulham vs Liverpool team news – Jurgen Klopp names no new signings in the starting eleven

Fulham have been given the difficult task of hosting Liverpool upon their return to the Premier League.

Liverpool have had some joy in recent years facing a newly-promoted side on the opening day of the season, and with new signings and a rejuvenated squad, it could be a tough day for Fulham.

However, Klopp has decided against naming any of his new signings in the starting line-up, with Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are both named on the Liverpool bench.

Here's how we line up for our 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener ?? #FULLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

Fulham have named new signing’s Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha in their starting eleven, as they look to get off to a fast start upon their return to the top flight.

Last season’s top goal scorer for Fulham Alexander Mitrovic will lead the line for Marco Silva’s side, hoping to continue his form into the Premier League.

Diogo Jota has unfortunately missed the game due to injury, with Ibrahima Konate also ruling himself out earlier this week.

Carvalho will have been desperate to face his former club today, so there’s no doubt he will be hoping to get plenty of minutes towards the end of the game.