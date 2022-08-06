Video: Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clash on the touchline after 2-1 Leeds win

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage and Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch were involved in a heated argument after the two sides’ Premier League match on Saturday.

The two clubs played out an entertaining match with the Yorkshire side winning the clash 2-1. Wolves took the lead early on but Marsch’s side pulled it back with goals from Rodrigo and an own goal.

The managers of both sides were involved in a heated clash after the match but the reason for the tension is unknown as both looked visibly angry.