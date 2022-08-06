Leicester City have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Houssem Aouar as they attempt to bring in their first summer signing.

The transfer window hasn’t been an exciting one for Leicester City fans, with multiple players linked with a move away and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel leaving the club, signing for Nice.

So far, Brendan Rodgers has failed to strengthen his squad, and after a disappointing season, they could fall further down the Premier League table.

However, they’ve now entered the race to sign Lyon midfielder Aouar, who is out of contract next summer, according to Foot Mercato. Lyon may be forced to sell the Frenchman this summer, or risk losing him on a free transfer

Arsenal have previously shown an interest in Aouar, with RMC Sport (via The Sun) claiming that the Gunners were leading the race to sign him earlier this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad significantly this summer, so they may have ended their pursuit of Aouar.

Aouar can play in a host of positions, having played in the number ten, in a deeper role, as well as out wide, making him a useful option if he was to join Leicester in the coming weeks.