Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their race to sign RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Sesko has been heavily linked with a move away from Austria this summer, after impressing during his time at Salzburg. At only 19 years old, Sesko is far from hitting his full potential, and clubs may take a risk on the striker with Salzburg having a track record of developing players.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been showing an interest in Sesko this summer, according to Sky Sports Austria, but the report claims that they expect him to stay at Salzburg for at least another season.

Sesko would be an excellent addition to both Manchester United and Chelsea in the long term, but staying in Austria could be the right decision for his development at this current stage.

There’s no doubt, if Sesko continues performing at a high level, the elite clubs will continue to monitor him, but playing regularly should be top of his priority list at this current stage of his career.

Rather than making the leap to one of the elite leagues too early, spending more time developing and gaining experience would be smart for Sesko.