Manchester United are considering making a move for Dutch international Cody Gakpo as an alternative to Ajax winger Antony.

Erik ten Hag has targeted players playing in his home country in his early transfer business. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia were both brought in, and there’s more on his shortlist.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are now considering making a move for PSV forward Gakpo, as an alternative to Antony.

Manchester United consider Ajax’s valuation of £80m as unrealistic, and it now appears likely that they will begin to consider other options.

Gakpo would reportedly cost around £40m, half of Antony’s valuation. The Dutchman would provide Manchester United with a goal threat from out wide, something they’ve been lacking, after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho all struggling to find consistent form in the last few seasons, Ten Hag is likely to prioritise a winger towards the end of the transfer window.

Martial and Rashford may have to play through the middle at times, with a lack of cover for striker Cristiano Ronaldo.