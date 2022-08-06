Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

According to the Mirror, United have enquired about the availability of the Bayern Munich attacker as Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag continues to asses his attacking options.

The 26-year-old made 32 Bundesliga appearances last season. However, only 22 were starts, and with the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, it seems plausible that he will feature even less during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ten Hag currently has Anthony Martial playing up front with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings, but the Red Devil boss will be keen to bolster his attack.

The 20-time-league winners had had their sights set on Antony from Ajax, but with the Red Devils already poaching ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez, the Amsterdam side are unwilling to let another player go.

Ajax have seemingly priced the Manchester club out of a deal after setting a £79.5m (€95m) asking price, as reported by Fabrizio Romano during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Sane would be an excellent alternative with the German international already used to playing in the Premier League during his time with Manchester City before he moved to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Last season the 26-year-old scored 14 goals and assisted with 15 in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.