Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has received over 20 transfer bids this summer.

According to the Mirror, the 18-year-old has been in demand this summer, with over 20 bids being made for the popular attacker from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland.

Interested clubs are hoping that the Red Devils will be sending the youngster out on loan where he can develop further with plenty of valuable game time.

Garnacho has impressed under newly appointed United boss Erik ten Hag, following a solid performance against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the final game of pre-season.

Red Devil fans are probably and understandably worried ahead of their Premier League opener on Sunday. The squad is even weaker this season than last, where they finished in a disappointing sixth place.

So far, only three new players have joined the United ranks, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

However, not all hope is lost with the Red Devils having a bounty of impressive academy stars coming through with the likes of Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal and, of course, Garnacho all impressing during pre-season.

With so much interest around the talented Argentine, it remains to be seen whether Garnacho remains at Old Trafford to help during their 2022/23 campaign or is loaned out for some much-needed game time.

The winger joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2020, mainly featuring on United’s left-hand side of the attack.

The youngster made his senior debut for the club on the 8th of April 2022, after he replaced Anthony Elanga in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.