RB Leipzig director meets with Man United and Chelsea target’s agent to discuss move

RB Leipzig director and the main figure of Red Bull Group Oliver Mintzlaff will meet today with the agent of RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko’s, Elvis Basanovic, to discuss a potential move.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Red Bull group want to keep the striker by promoting him to the organisation’s main team in Germany.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown an interest in Sesko this summer, according to Sky Sports Austria, but the report claims that they expect him to stay at Salzburg for at least another season.

A move to Leipzig would be an alternative way for the Red Bull group to keep the striker away from other European clubs and they could then sell the 19-year-old for even more money further down the line with added experience from the Bundesliga.

The youngster has caught the attention of many clubs after his performances last season and the striker’s contract with Salzburg expires in 2026 having joined the Austrian club back in 2019. The 19-year-old played 37 times last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven.

The meeting between Leipzig and Sesko’s agent could be seen as a blow to Man United and Chelsea, who are looking to add the youngster to their squad, but there is a long way to going in the race and the English clubs shouldn’t be ruled out yet.