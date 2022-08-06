Sky Sports man and Newcastle supporter Pete Graves couldn’t hide his delight in seeing Eddie Howe extending his contract at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe signed a new long-term contract after guiding Newcastle to safety last season and finishing 11th in standings after taking the club from relegation zone.

Newcastle’s unbeaten run guided Eddie Howe to Manager of the Month award for February which gave the Tyneside club a big boost for rest of the season.

Howe himself was over the moon after the signing of new long-term contract. The gaffer admits he is proud to manage such a big club with history like Newcastle United.

“It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.”