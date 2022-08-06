Sky Sports man and Newcastle supporter Pete Graves couldn’t hide his delight in seeing Eddie Howe extending his contract at St. James’ Park.
Eddie Howe signed a new long-term contract after guiding Newcastle to safety last season and finishing 11th in standings after taking the club from relegation zone.
Buzzing #nufc https://t.co/CLuW7adyiK
— Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) August 5, 2022
Newcastle’s unbeaten run guided Eddie Howe to Manager of the Month award for February which gave the Tyneside club a big boost for rest of the season.
Howe himself was over the moon after the signing of new long-term contract. The gaffer admits he is proud to manage such a big club with history like Newcastle United.
“It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.”