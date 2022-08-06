Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their interest in AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo.

Italian outlet AS Roma Live reported that Spurs are evaluating the 23-year-old and are expected to decide whether or not they will make an offer for the youngster in the next three or four days.

According to the report, Tottenham have now accepted the conditions set by Roma chief Tiago Pinto, who will only sell Zaniolo outright for an offer of £42m (€50m) or through a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old Italy international is said to be admired by Antonio Conte and Spurs chief Fabio Paratici.

Conte will be keen to do more business during this window to add a creative player. The Lillywhites have lacked such creativity since Christian Eriksen’s departure, with Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele failing to step up to the mark.

Zaniolo could be the man for the job after an impressive campaign last season, which saw the Italian score eight goals and assist with nine in 42 appearances.

However, with less than four weeks until the transfer window ends, Spurs must act quickly if they wish to sign the winger.