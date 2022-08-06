Video: Darwin Nunez scores back flick goal to bring Liverpool level

Darwin Nunez is off the mark in the Premier League in impeccable fashion to bring Liverpool level at Craven Cottage. 

The hosts have been very impressive in the opening hour but the introduction of Nunez in the 51st minute has provided the Reds with more of a threat.

That threat resulted in a goal in the 64th minute when the Uruguayan striker finished a Mohamed Salah cross with an impeccable back flick finish to bring Liverpool level, which can be seen below.

