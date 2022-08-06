(Video) Eric Dier gives Spurs lead following stooping header vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur have pulled back the lead with a brilliant stooping header from Eric Dier.

Spurs didn’t get off to the greatest start to their 2022/23 campaign after conceding a goal in the 11th minute on Saturday.

However, Ryan Sessegnon quickly pulled back an equaliser in the 21st minute before Dier gains the lead.

Shortly after delivering an unsuccessful corner, the ball finds its way back to Heung-Min Son down the left flank, who crosses the ball into the near post, and Dier nods the ball into the back of the net, putting Spurs into the lead.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport.