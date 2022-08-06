Video: James Ward-Prowse scores incredible volley against Tottenham

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur have found themselves 1-0 down at home to Southampton and are victims of another brilliant James Ward-Prowse goal. 

The Saints midfielder is known for his clean technique in striking a football, especially from set pieces, and the 27-year-old was at it again at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Moussa Djenepo stood up Emerson Royal on the left-hand side of the pitch before picking out Ward-Prowse with a cross, the midfielder connected with the ball beautifully which bounced off the surface past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

