Video: Jorginho puts Chelsea ahead from the spot after Doucoure foul

Chelsea have taken the lead at Goodison Park thanks to a Jorginho penalty. 

The game was heading towards halftime at 0-0 before Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell in the box. The Everton midfielder was deemed to have pulled the defender back which gave Jorginho a chance from the spot

The Italian international stepped up and put the ball into the bottom left of the goal whilst Jordan Pickford dived the other way, which can be seen below.

