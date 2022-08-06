Video: Liverpool loanee scores screamer for Aberdeen in 4-1 win

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s midfield loanee Leighton Clarkson scored a screamer today for Aberdeen against St. Mirren. 

The midfielder has joined the Scottish club on loan for the season from Liverpool and made his debut for the club today in The Dons’ 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish league.

The goal came when the midfielder received the ball at the edge of the box before blasting the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0 for his current side.

Footage Courtesy of RED TV

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star has received over 20 bids this summer
Video: Jorginho puts Chelsea ahead from the spot after Doucoure foul
Video: Nasty injury for Everton’s Ben Godfrey after tackle on Havertz
More Stories Leighton Clarkson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.