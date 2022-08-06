Video: Liverpool loanee scores screamer for Aberdeen in 4-1 win

Liverpool’s midfield loanee Leighton Clarkson scored a screamer today for Aberdeen against St. Mirren.

The midfielder has joined the Scottish club on loan for the season from Liverpool and made his debut for the club today in The Dons’ 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish league.

The goal came when the midfielder received the ball at the edge of the box before blasting the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0 for his current side.

Leighton Clarkson ? pic.twitter.com/btMsM7WahH — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 6, 2022

Footage Courtesy of RED TV