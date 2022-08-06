Aleksandr Mitrovic converted a penalty for Fulham against Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk brought him down in the area.

Mitrovic found himself one versus one in the penalty area, and faced up one of the best defenders in the league in Van Dijk.

The Serbian expertly dragged the ball around the Dutchman, who made a costly error in bringing him down.

Mitrovic then dispatched the penalty to give Fulham the lead.

Pictures below from BT Sport and BeinSports.

pic.twitter.com/LDNKdGL6U4 — Saz ? (@SazMCFC) August 6, 2022

Fulham would have been dreading being drawn with Liverpool for the first game, but they certainly gave a good account of themselves.