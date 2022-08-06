Video: Mitrovic header gives Fulham deserving lead against Liverpool

Fulham’s return to the Premier League has got off to a flyer and have found themselves 1-0 up against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have been very impressive in the first half and are playing with great intensity whilst reducing Liverpool to nothing. The hosts had a few half chances early on but the goal eventually came when the club’s goal-scoring machine headed them in front.

The goal came when a Kenny Tete cross found Aleksandar Mitrovic at the back post, who rose above Trent Alexander-Arnold to get his Premier League campaign off the mark.