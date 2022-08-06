Video: Mitrovic header gives Fulham deserving lead against Liverpool

Fulham’s return to the Premier League has got off to a flyer and have found themselves 1-0 up against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.
Marco Silva’s side have been very impressive in the first half and are playing with great intensity whilst reducing Liverpool to nothing. The hosts had a few half chances early on but the goal eventually came when the club’s goal-scoring machine headed them in front.
The goal came when a Kenny Tete cross found Aleksandar Mitrovic at the back post, who rose above Trent Alexander-Arnold to get his Premier League campaign off the mark.
It was coming! ??
Aleksandar Mitrovi? climbs over the top of Trent Alexander-Arnold to power his header home! ?
Lift-off at Craven Cottage. pic.twitter.com/27kArCUyRw
