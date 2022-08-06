Video: Nasty injury for Everton’s Ben Godfrey after tackle on Havertz

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

The first half of Everton’s clash with Chelsea has been marred by a nasty injury suffered by defender Ben Godfrey. 

The Everton centre-back went in for a hard tackle on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz but in the process, the 24-year-old rolled his ankle under his body, resulting in a nasty injury and was stretchered off in the 18th minute.

There is going to be some controversy surrounding the injury, however, as the ball was out by a mile before Havertz picked it up, but not flagged, so Godfrey was injured for no reason.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky Sports man ‘buzzing’ at Eddie Howe’s contract extension
Arsenal defender ‘will 100% leave’ the Gunners
Video: Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clash on the touchline after 2-1 Leeds win
More Stories Ben Godfrey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.