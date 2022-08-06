Video: Nasty injury for Everton’s Ben Godfrey after tackle on Havertz

The first half of Everton’s clash with Chelsea has been marred by a nasty injury suffered by defender Ben Godfrey.
The Everton centre-back went in for a hard tackle on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz but in the process, the 24-year-old rolled his ankle under his body, resulting in a nasty injury and was stretchered off in the 18th minute.
There is going to be some controversy surrounding the injury, however, as the ball was out by a mile before Havertz picked it up, but not flagged, so Godfrey was injured for no reason.
Looks a nasty injury for Godfrey? #EveChe pic.twitter.com/iZccSFvO0I
