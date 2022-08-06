Video: Nunez assists Salah to continue opening day scoring record

Mohamed Salah was the only Premier League player ever to score in the opening fixture in five consecutive seasons. He’s now done it in six as the forward brings Liverpool level at 2-2 against Fulham. 

It has been a thrilling game in London as Marco Silva’s side are putting up an incredible fight against one of the Premier League title challengers.

Fulham found themselves 2-1 up but a customary opening day goal for Salah has brought the Reds level, which was assisted by Darwin Nunez.

