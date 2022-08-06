Video: Wolves start the season with amazing team goal against Leeds

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves have taken the lead against Leeds United at Elland Road thanks to an incredible team goal. 

Bruno Lage’s side are looking to get their season off to the perfect start in order to build on their 10th-placed finish from last season and their first goal couldn’t have been much better.

Ruben Neves picked out Pedro Neto with a wonderful pass before the winger crossed the ball into Hwang Hee-chan at the back post; the South Korean star knocked the ball down to Daniel Podence before the forward’s strike bounced off the ground and over Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal to finish off a lovely team goal.

Footage Courtesy of Bein Sports 3

