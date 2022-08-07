Surprise Man United target asks to leave current club to complete move

Marko Arnautovic has asked to leave Bologna amidst interest from Manchester United after the Serie A side rejected the Premier League side’s offer.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported Man United’s interest in the Austrian international, stating that the Red Devils offered around €8m to €9m to sign the forward, but the attempt was rejected by the Rossoblu.

Bologna are currently resisting United’s attempts to capture the 33-year-old but the player is now pushing for the move, which could put pressure on the Italian club.

As reported by Il Resto del Carlino, Arnautovic arrived at the technical centre of Bologna on Saturday to ask to leave the club as it seems that the forward wants to join Man United, as it is likely to be the last big opportunity of his career.

Erik ten Hag knows Arnautovic very well from his time at Dutch side Twente and the Man United boss is said to be appreciative of the Austrian’s qualities.

The Austrian star has already played in the Premier League with both West Ham and Stoke City, making 184 appearances in England’s top division. The forward scored 43 goals and assisted a further 33 during his time in England, with his best tally coming in the 2017/18 season with the Hammers, where he scored 11 goals in 31 games – a tally matched during the 2015/16 season with Stoke but with more games played.

This would be a surprise signing for Man United but Arnautovic could be a handy player to have to back up United’s main striker – whoever that may be before the transfer window closes.