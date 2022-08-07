£36m star ‘would love’ to play for Patrick Vieira

Although they suffered an opening day defeat against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Crystal Palace appears to be a team very much on the up.

Overseen by French manager and former Gunners’ skipper Patrick Vieira, the Eagles are set for an important campaign, and one that everybody associated with the club will hope ends in an improved league spot on last season, which saw them finish in a respectable 12th position.

However, looking ahead to this season, although they have yet to register any points on the board, with three weeks still to go in the transfer window, Vieira has some time left to bring in some fresh faces.

According to recent reports, the latest name to be linked with a switch to Selhurst Park is Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, and that talented Mexican ‘would love’ to play for Palace’s highly-rated Frenchman.

Speaking about the proposed deal, journalist Peter O’Rourke said: “It would definitely be an advantage to Crystal Palace in trying to sign any player, and I’m sure a lot of players across Europe, in the world, would love the opportunity to work under Patrick Vieira and learn under him as well.

“And that’d be no different for Lozano or anybody else, and that’s also an added bonus for Crystal Palace having that up their sleeve – Patrick Vieira’s reputation helping them maybe attract some transfer targets.”

Since joining Napoli from PSV back in 2019, Lozano, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 114 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 39 goals along the way.