West Ham United look to have missed out on signing Lille defensive midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Dakar-born midfielder now appears to be on the verge of joining Frank Lampard’s Everton.

However, while some fans may have felt disappointment after seemingly missing out on one of Ligue 1’s hottest prospects, the Hammers’ hopes could be lifted if more recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers are closing in on a £25m deal to sign PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, and the player himself is pushing for a move to the London Stadium.

Since joining PSV from French side Toulouse back in 2020, Sangare, who has five years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 89 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.