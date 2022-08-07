Talks held: Leeds indicate they’re ready to pay €25m for forward transfer

Leeds United are reportedly still in talks over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The highly-rated young forward looks a promising talent, and it seems Leeds have indicated they could pay the €25million required to bring the 20-year-old to Elland Road, according to 90min.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is said to be keen to have Kalimuendo on board to give Patrick Bamford more competition up front, and that certainly looks like a smart idea, which could also end up being a fine long-term investment.

Given his age and potential, Kalimuendo could be moving at just the right time, and a run of regular playing time in the Premier League could help him realise his full potential.

This could be a welcome boost for Leeds after a frustrating transfer window that has seen star duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave.

LUFC only narrowly avoided relegation last season, so they surely need to keep on spending if they are to ensure they still have a squad that can compete at this level.

