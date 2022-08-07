Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi appears to have landed himself in hot water once again after being involved in yet another training ground bust-up; this time at new club and French giants Marseille.

The midfielder was previously touted as one of the biggest talents in the world game after bursting onto the scene at the Emirates Stadium under Unai Emery.

His hard-working, energetic and overall skilful performances brought about a dynamic manner to the Arsenal midfield, who were undergoing huge change at the time thanks to Arsene Wenger’s retirement.

But his time in north London was marred by behavioural issues and a failure to lead by example, leading to his temporary and eventually permanent move back to his homeland and away from the club.

And according to French outlet L’Equipe, that side of his game has continued to shy away with the star having an altercation with new boss Igor Tudor – who disciplined the star for his actions.

The report states that Tudor is renowned for being tough with his squads, which supposedly goes against the maverick-filled squad at the Stade Olympique.

A completely different profile to former boss Jorge Sampaoli, there have been question marks over whether Tudor is the perfect fit for the club or not.

And the report states that a ‘lively altercation’ between Tudor and Guendouzi, with the latter ending up ‘hitting the showers’, packing his stuff and leaving his team stranded for the second half against AC Milan in a friendly last week.

Club chief Pablo Longoria has reportedly stepped in to say that the behaviour is unacceptable and that he won’t fall for anyone displaying signs of nostalgia to win Sampaoli back.

Tudor is set to start Guendouzi on the bench in the season opener against Reims on Sunday night to set an example to his players.