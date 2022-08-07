Exclusive: Arsenal remain interested in midfielder transfer, player is waiting for developments

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has impressed in his time at Leicester, and has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes, making him an appealing option for top clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

Still, a move is yet to materialise for Tielemans, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the possibility of a move to Arsenal.

Writing for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano explains that Arsenal remain interested, but have not yet made a formal offer for Tielemans, who is waiting for the next steps to take place.

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City

Tielemans looks like he could be ideal for Arsenal, and his contract situation also surely means he’ll be available for a decent fee, so this seems like one to watch in the coming weeks.

“An offer has not yet arrived at Leicester for Youri Tielemans. The situation remains the same and even the player is still waiting for the next steps,” Romano explains.

“Arsenal maintain an interest in the Belgium international but an official proposal will be needed. I must admit I remain surprised no one has made an offer yet because I think a player like Tielemans being available for a reduced fee in the final year of his contract is an incredible opportunity for top clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City could rival Arsenal for €60-65m transfer if this one thing happens
Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself available for opening day clash despite Erik ten Hag disagreement
Former Arsenal troublemaker in another training ground bust-up at new club

“Certainly, the departure of Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray will bring Arsenal €6-7m plus add-ons and that can help fund a new signing.”

Arsenal have had a strong summer so far, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mikel Arteta Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.