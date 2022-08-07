Exclusive: Arsenal remain interested in midfielder transfer, player is waiting for developments

Arsenal remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has impressed in his time at Leicester, and has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes, making him an appealing option for top clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

Still, a move is yet to materialise for Tielemans, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the possibility of a move to Arsenal.

Writing for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano explains that Arsenal remain interested, but have not yet made a formal offer for Tielemans, who is waiting for the next steps to take place.

Tielemans looks like he could be ideal for Arsenal, and his contract situation also surely means he’ll be available for a decent fee, so this seems like one to watch in the coming weeks.

“An offer has not yet arrived at Leicester for Youri Tielemans. The situation remains the same and even the player is still waiting for the next steps,” Romano explains.

“Arsenal maintain an interest in the Belgium international but an official proposal will be needed. I must admit I remain surprised no one has made an offer yet because I think a player like Tielemans being available for a reduced fee in the final year of his contract is an incredible opportunity for top clubs.

“Certainly, the departure of Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray will bring Arsenal €6-7m plus add-ons and that can help fund a new signing.”

Arsenal have had a strong summer so far, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.