Atmosphere at Man United worsens as fans pictured fighting each other

Manchester United’s troubles extend beyond the field of play.

The Red Devils kicked off their 2022-23 season by welcoming Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford earlier on Sunday.

However, despite the favourable opening fixture, which should have been a fairly straightforward tie for the 20-time league winners, new manager Erik ten Hag was reminded how big his task is after the Red Devils were convincingly beaten 2-1 by Potter’s Seagulls.

A first-half brace from Pascal Gross set the tone for the afternoon, and even though Diogo Dalot was influential in United pulling one back in the second 45-minutes, the game’s eventual 2-1 result meant the Seagulls took all three points from their visit to the north.

In light of United’s disastrous opening Premier League defeat, sections of fans were spotted inside Old Trafford stadium fighting one another (Daily Mail).

Although it is not known exactly what sparked the physical scenes, it is obvious that the atmosphere among everybody involved with the club is far from harmonious.