Borussia Dortmund to challenge English clubs for Chelsea star

Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts with a number of clubs interested in the winger.

The 21-year-old was not even named on the bench for Chelsea’s opening Premier League match yesterday against Everton, which the Blues came away from as 1-0 winners.

Following this, it was reported earlier today that Hudson-Odoi’s representatives are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential loan deal, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

According to the Guardian, the winger almost joined Dortmund on loan last year and now a move to Germany could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s representatives in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a loan deal. They will talk to all interested parties before making a decision on his next move. #HudsonOdoi #CFC #BVB https://t.co/Mtq66y7Z4Q — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 7, 2022

The player’s representatives will talk to all interested parties before making a decision on his next move states Sheth, as there are other clubs from England interested in the Englishman.

Leicester City and Southampton are two of these interested parties and want to sign Hudson-Odoi on loan, states the Guardian, as the Chelsea star looks to kick his career on with regular game time having struggled for opportunities at Chelsea.