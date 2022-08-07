Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked to leave the club for regular playing time with minutes on the pitch becoming an issue at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, who was born in London, has been at Chelsea’s academy for 15 years after joining at the age of seven.

He made his first-team debut came at the age of just 18, where his dazzling pace and trickery wowed the Blues faithful as yet another superb talent from Cobham looked set to make his mark on the club.

A bright future for the youngster seemed inevitable after making his England debut in March 2019, but an injury suffered just over a month later hampered any chance of him progressing and kept him on the sidelines.

Since then, first-team opportunities have been hard to come by given the form of Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the past couple of years, alongside the new signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

And in a bid to resurrect his career, Sky Sports are reporting that Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave the club for first-team opportunities – stoking the interests of other Premier League clubs.

The report states that he was not in their 20-man squad for the tie against Everton, with his agent negotiating with potential suitors for the best possible deal.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have shown an interest in taking him on loan alongside two unnamed Premier League clubs.

With just two years left on his contract, it remains to be seen whether a loan-to-buy option would be sanctioned by Todd Boehly should Hudson-Odoi make the temporary switch away from the club.

But if he was to leave permanently, it would mark a real ‘what if’ feeling around Stamford Bridge given that he had the world at his feet just four years ago.