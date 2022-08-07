Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano reveals that Leicester City have already had contacts with Chelsea over a possible temporary deal for Hudson-Odoi.

The England international is no longer a regular for the Blues, so it could be wise for him to take some time away from the club in order to see more Premier League action this season.

Romano still rates Hudson-Odoi highly, and feels a loan would be the best for him rather than to carry on as a backup player in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, and it seems Leicester and Southampton are his main suitors at the moment.

“There is a chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave Chelsea this summer,” Romano writes. “The only negotiations for him so far have been for a loan move, not a permanent deal.

“Southampton are very interested but it will be necessary to see if the player would be open to the move. Leicester City’s interest is more advanced – they have been big fans of Callum for months and they have discussed his name with Chelsea.

“I still think he is a player who has a huge future, but he certainly needs to be playing regularly this season; a loan is the smartest solution.”

Chelsea fans will hope Hudson-Odoi can gain more experience at the highest level and return to Chelsea a better player.

Leicester, meanwhile, would surely view the 21-year-old as a useful addition to their squad, with the youngster capable of playing in attack or as a wing-back.