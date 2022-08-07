Revealed: How close Chelsea star really came to sealing transfer away this summer

There’s been plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in recent months, though the Italy international remained in Thomas Tuchel’s team and scored the winner against Everton yesterday in the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus did hold some interest in Jorginho, and enquired about signing him a few times.

In the end, however, it seems a deal was never really close this summer, with Jorginho seemingly not Juve’s preferred target, with the Serie A giants instead focusing on investing in the signing of Paul Pogba, who was available after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract.

Jorginho’s more long-term future remains slightly unclear, however, with no agreement yet on a new contract, though there will be talks, according to Romano.

“Jorginho has never really been close to leaving Chelsea this summer. It is true that there was some possibility because Juventus have enquired for him several times, but there has never been an agreement. Juve decided instead to invest in Paul Pogba in midfield, despite them being different players,” Romano explains.

“A new contract for Jorginho will be discussed in the coming months, with a decision expected soon, though so far there is still no agreement.”

Jorginho is an experienced pro and proven winner, so it’s surely worth keeping him around for a bit longer, though at the same time he’s not getting any younger, and CFC might feel they could do with spending big on a long-term replacement rather than paying up to tie the player down to a new contract.