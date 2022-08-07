Chelsea star’s transfer away “on verge” of going through, says journalist

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is reportedly on the verge of completing a return to RB Leipzig, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Germany international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, and it makes sense that the Blues seem ready to let him go this summer.

Werner looked a hugely impressive talent in his first spell with Leipzig, scoring 34 goals in 45 games in his final season with the club.

In two years at Chelsea since then, however, he has netted only 23 times in 89 appearances in all competitions – a sharp decline.

Now Plettenberg states that a deal for Werner to return to Leipzig is almost done, though the Sky Germany reporter doesn’t specify if this is a loan or a permanent move…

? Excl. Timo #Werner: He is on verge to join Leipzig! It’s almost a DONE DEAL. Positive developments in the last days. Timo wants to return & he will. Total agreement expected in the next week. Massive deal for RB and the Bundesliga! #CFC @Sky_Marc @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2022

Another report on Werner’s future, from the Guardian, also claims the player is close to a move to Leipzig, but they specify that it will be a loan move.

This perhaps makes the most sense, as Chelsea might not want to give up on Werner just yet, with a temporary move allowing him the chance to regain some confidence and perhaps get back to his best.

It might also be hard to offload the 26-year-old right now, meaning a season in the shop window could be ideal to help CFC cash in on him in a year’s time.