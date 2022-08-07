Premier League club approach Chelsea over potential loan transfer

West Ham United have reportedly approached Chelsea about the possibility of signing Conor Gallagher on loan.

The England international had a hugely impressive spell on loan at Crystal Palace last season, and it will be interesting to see if he can play regularly for Thomas Tuchel’s side now that he’s returned to Stamford Bridge.

For the time being, it seems another loan move is not on the cards, with the Guardian reporting that West Ham have been told the player is not interested in the move.

Gallagher could have been a fine signing for the Hammers, but Chelsea fans will now hope this is a clear sign that he’s going to get regular playing time this season.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea
The 22-year-old is the latest in a long line of successful graduates from Chelsea’s academy, as he joins the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah as first-team regulars at the Bridge.

CFC could also do with that extra option in midfield, with Tuchel arguably in need of alternatives to N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

