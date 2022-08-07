Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims dig at Lionel Messi with bicycle kick comparison

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has liked and commented on a post that compared the Portugal star’s infamous overhead kick against Juventus for Real Madrid in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu to Lionel Messi’s bicycle kick for PSG on Saturday evening – leaving fans to call her ‘obsessed’ over the perceived rivalry between the pair.

The Argentinian wizard grabbed his sides’ fifth goal of the game as the Parisian outfit cruised to a 5-0 victory away at Ligue 1 minnows Clermont Foot on the opening day of the season to set a precedent for the upcoming season.

Receiving a superb dinked ball over the top of the Clermont defence from fellow countryman Leandro Paredes, the former Barcelona hero flicked the ball up on his chest before unleashing a deft bicycle kick that left Mory Diaw stranded and the Stade Gabriel Montpied in awe.

MESSI ? pic.twitter.com/KNLvuMdxdr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022

Social media went into frenzy despite the Argentine producing skill that everybody knows he is capable of; with many labelling him as the best the world has ever seen.

But Aveiro has sparked controversy by liking and commenting on a post comparing Messi’s spectacle to one that Ronaldo produced in the Champions League years ago – with one fan calling the family ‘obsessed’ as the rivalry that has forged over the years.

Should we even be surprised anymore? This family is so obsessed pic.twitter.com/XVErjEg5GV — R ? (@Lionel30i) August 6, 2022

Regardless of whose overhead kick was better, it doesn’t take anything away from the skillset the duo have – as Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport back in 2018; “just enjoy them”.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision