Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims dig at Lionel Messi with bicycle kick comparison

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has liked and commented on a post that compared the Portugal star’s infamous overhead kick against Juventus for Real Madrid in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu to Lionel Messi’s bicycle kick for PSG on Saturday evening – leaving fans to call her ‘obsessed’ over the perceived rivalry between the pair.

The Argentinian wizard grabbed his sides’ fifth goal of the game as the Parisian outfit cruised to a 5-0 victory away at Ligue 1 minnows Clermont Foot on the opening day of the season to set a precedent for the upcoming season.

Receiving a superb dinked ball over the top of the Clermont defence from fellow countryman Leandro Paredes, the former Barcelona hero flicked the ball up on his chest before unleashing a deft bicycle kick that left Mory Diaw stranded and the Stade Gabriel Montpied in awe.

Social media went into frenzy despite the Argentine producing skill that everybody knows he is capable of; with many labelling him as the best the world has ever seen.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United fans in huge anti-Glazer protest ahead of first Premier League fixture
Recent Manchester United signing already wants to leave, two big names interested
Guardiola says main objective is to improve his team and not to win the Champions League

But Aveiro has sparked controversy by liking and commenting on a post comparing Messi’s spectacle to one that Ronaldo produced in the Champions League years ago – with one fan calling the family ‘obsessed’ as the rivalry that has forged over the years.

Regardless of whose overhead kick was better, it doesn’t take anything away from the skillset the duo have – as Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport back in 2018; “just enjoy them”.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.