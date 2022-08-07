Everton are set to make moves for Wolves star Conor Coady and Chelsea prodigy Armando Broja in the coming week ahead of a gruelling Premier League season, with the pair reportedly keen on a move to Goodison Park under Frank Lampard.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also credit the Toffees with an interest in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic for a fee of £15m alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

Of course, if the west London outfit were to land Kalajdzic ahead of their rivals, it would push Broja further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

After a decent breakout season last year at Southampton in which Broja scored six Premier League goals, it was expected that he would somewhat feature in the first-team thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s mishaps on his return to the Blues.

But with Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all ahead of Broja in the race to lead the line, and with targets such as Kalajdzic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel’s side, it appears Broja may have to wait another season to feature at the club he joined aged just eight.

Coady, meanwhile, could be set for a shock move away from Molineux after falling out of favour in the midlands.

The Liverpool-born star, 29, is currently captain under Bruno Lage and has spent seven years at Wolves, missing just one game in the last four Premier League seasons.

But the arrival of Nathan Collins from Burnley has shifted the focus into a more youthful side, with Coady missing out in the 2-1 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina were also injured in their loss against Chelsea on Saturday evening, highlighting the need for a centre-back even further with Ruben Vinagre deputising at centre-back for the Toffees.

And with Coady said to be keen on a move, that deal could be expedited in the coming days.