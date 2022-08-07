“The deal will be completed soon” – Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Man United Plan B transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly look to be in pole position to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spain international has shone in Serie A and it makes sense that a big move is on the horizon for him this summer, though it seems we won’t be seeing him in the Premier League.

Just yesterday, Goal reported that Man Utd were looking at Ruiz as a possible alternative to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Ruiz could have been a decent option for the Red Devils to consider, but it now seems that he will be heading to PSG instead, according to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter page…

United fans will now just have to hope they can win the race for De Jong instead, with the Netherlands international perhaps the more suitable option for Erik ten Hag anyway.

Ruiz should be a fine signing for PSG, however, with the Ligue 1 giants clearly keen to keep on investing in this squad as they look to finally win that elusive Champions League title.

