Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea loan exit, Man United’s winger interest, and more

Good morning and welcome to my Daily Briefing – a round-up of the latest exclusive transfer news.

Arsenal

Arsenal have received a new offer for defender Pablo Mari. Hellas Verona are offering a permanent deal, whereas Monza are pushing to sign Mari on loan with an obligation to buy. A decision is expected soon, but Mari will 100% leave Arsenal this summer.

A deal for Marcos Alonso looks closer, with Thomas Tuchel confirming the player has asked to leave after he wasn’t involved in the squad to face Everton: “Yes, Marcos asked to leave and we agreed to this. It would make no sense to put him on the pitch today.”

Bayern Munich

Boca Juniors

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is edging closer to a move to Boca Juniors. Negotiations over the deal in key stages now, with a possible threat from Villarreal, though there’s nothing going on with Borussia Dortmund.

Bournemouth

Here’s my exclusive video of Barcelona goalkeeper Neto arriving in England ahead of completing a move to Bournemouth:

Bournemouth have reached full agreement with Marcos Senesi on personal terms. Work is in progress to come to an agreement with Feyenoord.

Brentford

Brentford have reached an agreement with Atalanta midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on personal terms. Damsgaard will fly to England next week to undergo his medical, with a deal close to completion for around €15m. Having failed to keep hold of Christian Eriksen this summer, this looks like a smart piece of business by Brentford to bring in an alternative in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea

Chelsea have submitted a new £70m offer for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The bid was rejected by Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers insisting he is not for sale this summer. Fofana is interested in the move, and Chelsea are determined to get their man.

Everton

Amadou Onana is in England to undergo medical tests this morning as a new Everton player. Full agreement has been reached with Lille for a fee of €36m plus €4m in add-ons.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is Everton’s next move, with a deal close to completion.

Galatasaray

Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira were in Istanbul last night to complete moves to Galatasaray. Torreira has signed his contract and Mertens has also accepted his proposal.

Juventus

Juventus are in direct contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Filip Kostic. West Ham are aware that Kostic’s priority is to join Juventus as soon as possible. Full agreement has been reached on personal terms between Juventus and Kostic.

Manchester City

Manchester United

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig director will meet with Benjamin Sesko’s agent to discuss a potential move. It won’t be an easy deal, with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested.

Tottenham

Full agreement has been reached on personal terms with Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie, for a five-year deal. A deal is expected to be completed with Udinese next week, and Udogie could be loaned back to the Italian club. This looks a potentially intriguing signing for Spurs, with Fabio Paratici’s connections in Serie A looking like being a real asset.

Goncalo Guedes is set to leave Valencia, according to manager Gennaro Gattuso: “The club told me they’ve received a huge proposal for Guedes from a Premier League club.”

West Ham

West Ham could now miss out on Filip Kostic, who is looking to join Juventus as soon as possible, with full agreement on personal terms reached.