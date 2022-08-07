Former Liverpool star set to join Everton on loan

Everton received a huge blow yesterday when defender Ben Godfrey was carried off the pitch with a serious injury but the Toffees have already identified a player to solve their defensive selection issues.

Yerry Mina also limped out of the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, leaving Frank Lampard with somewhat of an injury crisis at centre-back.

As a result, Everton will now move for Wolves centre-back and captain Conor Coady and are looking to get the deal done quickly according to the Mirror. The deal could initially be on a loan basis, with an obligation to make the move permanent under certain circumstances included in any potential contract.

Coady has fallen out of favour at Wolves and started yesterday’s game against Leeds on the bench, whilst never making it onto the pitch. The reason for this is said to be due to the change in formation as Bruno Lage has switched from a back three into a back two at Molineux for the new season.

The defender will return to Merseyside for the first time since leaving Everton’s rivals, Liverpool, back in 2014. The 29-year-old played just two games for the Reds but will now look to have a bigger impact on the Blue side of the City.