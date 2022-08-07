Popular Leeds United-focused journalist Beren Cross, who works for Leeds Live, has slammed Pascal Struijk for his part in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ goal on Saturday.

Although Jesse Marsch’s Whites kicked off their 2022-23 season with a commendable win against Bruno Lage’s Wolves, concerns were raised following a poor defensive showing from Struijk.

Opposition winger Daniel Podence opened the game’s scoring inside the first 10-minutes, and although the Whites fought back valiantly to win the game 2-1 and take all three points, Cross was not impressed by the Whites’ number 21.

“Has to be held accountable for leaving Hwang Hee-Chan to nod the cross down for Daniel Podence to open the scoring,” the Leeds Live journalist said after the game.

“Got caught on the turn a few times down his flank.”