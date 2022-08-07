Jamie Redknapp has blip making major mistake regarding Thiago Silva’s legacy

Jamie Redknapp has stated on live TV that Thiago Silva’s failure to win the Champions League will affect his legacy as one of the greatest defenders ever.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham star was speaking on Sky Sports as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of Everton vs Chelsea and made a mistake after the Brazilian had another good game at Goodison Park – with the standout moment being an intercepted pass which stopped Anthony Gordon going through on goal.

When speaking about the defender’s legacy amongst the all-time greats, Redknapp said that the 37-year-old’s failure to win the Champions League will stop him from being talked about in the same bracket as two of the game’s greatest defenders, in Italian duo Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.

The problem with the pundit’s point is the fact that Silva has one the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2021 when the Blues beat Manchester City in the final.

Redknapp will be slightly embarrassed when watching this back as the defender’s success in Europe was not even that long ago.