Manchester United and Chelsea in battle for Bundesliga star as transfer deadline nears

Manchester United could be rivalled by Chelsea and Everton in the hunt for a striker with all three sides desperate for firepower this summer – after reports linked them with a £15m bid for Stuttgart talisman Sasa Kalajdzic.

The Austrian, who stands at a giant 6ft 7in, has been superb for Stuttgart since his move from Admira Wacker at the age of 22 back in 2019.

Having signed a four-year contract at the Mercedez-Benz Arena outfit, he has shone in Baden-Wurttemberg with 23 Bundesliga goals in just 54 league games, including a 16-goal haul back in the COVID-19 laden 2020-21 season.

Of course, his talents have not gone unnoticed across Europe with the star likely to move on for pastures new in the not-so-distant future.

And according to the Daily Mail, the English trio alongside German giants Bayern Munich are tracking a move for the Austrian international and could be set to test Stuttgart’s resolve with a £15m bid.

The report states that he is on United’s radar given that they have yet to bring in a striker to fully replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s output, with the Portuguese hero potentially departing the club over the coming weeks in search of Champions League football.

United are looking to bring a striker in regardless of whether Ronaldo stays put or not, although that would alleviate the pressure on Anthony Martial and give them a bargaining tool in the race for Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, Everton are in the hunt for a target man following the injury sustained by star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with only Salomon Rondon recognised as an out-and-out replacement.

MORE: Chelsea star in talks over Premier League transfer

The Toffees’ goal threat was lacking against Chelsea on Saturday with just three shots on target from a possible nine all game.

And speaking of the Blues, they also reportedly hold an interest – although it remains to be seen if that will be followed up on with Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Timo Werner all capable of leading the line.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving this summer, however, one imagines a more direct replacement to come in at centre-forward could be a useful addition for Thomas Tuchel’s side.