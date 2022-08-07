Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into Leroy Sane’s future at Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Germany international hasn’t quite been himself since joining Bayern from Manchester City, having previously looked a world class performer in his time in the Premier League.

On his day, Sane is clearly a world class talent, and one imagines he’d be a welcome addition for the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool, though Romano insists it’s likely to be a tough deal.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano insists that Bayern haven’t had any offers for Sane so far, and that he feels the former City winger could do well to stay at the Allianz Arena this season as the departure of Robert Lewandowski could mean he has a bigger role to play.

“I’m aware that there’s growing talk of Leroy Sane being targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but I wouldn’t get too excited about it just yet,” Romano says.

“So far, Bayern have no intention of selling Leroy Sane. Robert Lewandowski has just left and more solutions will be needed throughout the season. It will be a tough deal for any club, and there are no offers on the Bayern table yet.

“I believe that without Lewandowski in the team, Sane could have a bigger role and improve on what has been a slightly disappointing spell with the Bavarian giants so far. The likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry will also have more responsibilities and this can help them all.”

Sane looks like he’d be a fine fit for Liverpool in particular, though it’s debatable if they need him after the success of January signing Luis Diaz.

United, meanwhile, would surely do well to bring Sane in as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.